CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 244,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,150,000 after buying an additional 57,723 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 34,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $81.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.39. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $97.55.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

