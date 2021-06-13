Zacks: Analysts Expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Analysts expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.06. Travelzoo posted earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 737.10%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million.

Several brokerages have commented on TZOO. Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelzoo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $503,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $827,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 101,805 shares of company stock worth $1,727,528 and have sold 51,686 shares worth $861,152. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 2.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 26.2% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. 31.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TZOO opened at $15.18 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.48 million, a P/E ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

