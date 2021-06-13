Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to Post $0.75 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.78. Capri reported earnings per share of ($1.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 172.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Capri by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPRI opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capri has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $59.60.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

