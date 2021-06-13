Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Sunday, May 16th.
Shares of ZFSVF stock opened at $409.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.25. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $328.13 and a 52 week high of $450.75.
About Zurich Insurance Group
Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.
