Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Sunday, May 16th.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of ZFSVF stock opened at $409.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.25. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $328.13 and a 52 week high of $450.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.