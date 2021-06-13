Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Stock Position Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 217.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63,922 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.44% of Valmont Industries worth $22,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $2,540,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $236.00 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.11 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.92.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.45%.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

