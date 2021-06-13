Insider Selling: Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) VP Sells 8,133 Shares of Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) VP John C. Koss, Jr. sold 8,133 shares of Koss stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $243,990.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 164,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $25.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $215.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 492.40 and a beta of -2.61. Koss Co. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $127.45.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOSS. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Koss in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Koss by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Koss in the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koss during the first quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Koss in the first quarter worth about $691,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Koss from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.