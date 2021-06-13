Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Short Interest Down 47.2% in May

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 47.2% from the May 13th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRMT opened at $5.99 on Friday. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $6.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 15.79, a current ratio of 15.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 60.47% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Tremont Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading lowered shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

