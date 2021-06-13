Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 717,800 shares, an increase of 174.5% from the May 13th total of 261,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,386,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,724,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,865,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,532,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 116,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,889,000 after purchasing an additional 57,537 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $67.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.29. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $67.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

