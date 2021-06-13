Zacks: Brokerages Expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Frontline posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on FRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Frontline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,872,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontline by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after purchasing an additional 437,637 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Frontline by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 239,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,430,000. 19.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FRO opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.92. Frontline has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

