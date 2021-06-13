G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Update

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the May 13th total of 8,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 171,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 1.30% of G. Willi-Food International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WILC opened at $22.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.64. G. Willi-Food International has a 12 month low of $14.35 and a 12 month high of $25.34.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $35.01 million during the quarter.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

