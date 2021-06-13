Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $24.08 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 466,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 157,627 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $24,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3,031.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 203,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC opened at $63.18 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.79.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.