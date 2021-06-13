UBS Group AG Trims Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 143,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,632 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Veeva Systems worth $37,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Veeva Systems by 16.0% during the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 87,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 86.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 47,778 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Veeva Systems by 7.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 367.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Veeva Systems by 6.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 26,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

NYSE VEEV opened at $299.21 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.75 and a 12 month high of $325.54. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.30.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,475,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,376.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $85,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 862 shares in the company, valued at $229,274.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,872 shares of company stock worth $4,407,903 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.