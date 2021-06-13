UBS Group AG Acquires 1,782 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 234,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $32,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

VPU stock opened at $145.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.85. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.99 and a fifty-two week high of $148.49.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.