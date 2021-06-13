UBS Group AG Raises Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,162,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 291,980 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $35,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUV. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUV stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

