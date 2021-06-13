Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Ross Stores worth $34,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 19,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,476,727.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 106,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,199,252.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 45,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $5,644,933.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,545,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,741 shares of company stock worth $24,497,649 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $120.08 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.65 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.09.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

