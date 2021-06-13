4,405 Shares in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,405 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Chegg by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after buying an additional 112,931 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chegg by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 65,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHGG. FBN Securities began coverage on Chegg in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

In related news, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $3,077,673.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 157,835 shares in the company, valued at $14,100,978.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 114,163 shares of company stock valued at $10,495,808 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.68, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.84. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.