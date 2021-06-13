Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,233 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NIO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 89.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NIO. CLSA began coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC increased their target price on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BOCOM International began coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $45.68 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.23.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

