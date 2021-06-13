Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,696 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 504,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,139,000 after acquiring an additional 117,653 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 6,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGND opened at $123.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.57. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LGND. Barclays dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

