Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Lincoln Electric worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $128.89 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.93.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

