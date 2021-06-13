M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in The Allstate by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in The Allstate by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 78,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,551 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $600,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Allstate by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 35,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

In related news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $8,473,106.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,107.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus upped their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

ALL opened at $131.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.63. The company has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.