State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,725 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Tennant were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tennant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,887,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,712,000 after purchasing an additional 70,606 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Tennant by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 377,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after buying an additional 26,241 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tennant during the fourth quarter valued at $19,687,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Tennant by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 181,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tennant by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other Tennant news, Director Chris Killingstad sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $198,824.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,264 shares in the company, valued at $12,289,145.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $321,129.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,508.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,312 shares of company stock worth $1,357,634. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TNC opened at $81.73 on Friday. Tennant has a 12 month low of $57.99 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.11.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

