United Maritime Capital LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

United Maritime Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.4% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Apple by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.91.

AAPL stock opened at $127.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.75.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

