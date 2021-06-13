Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 79,536 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 133.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,536 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,467,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,553,000 after buying an additional 382,002 shares during the period. JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 433,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 203,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on KREF. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

In related news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $22.31 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $22.91. The company has a current ratio of 420.22, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.73.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Equities analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.2663 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.21%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.