Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $2.47 Million Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 202,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 116,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 73,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 45,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudera alerts:

CLDR opened at $15.80 on Friday. Cloudera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $637,920.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $587,951.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,061.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,036 shares of company stock worth $1,573,066. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.