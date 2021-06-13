M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,311,749. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $143.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.04. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.26 and a 12 month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

