Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $1.59 Million Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $258.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $265.81. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $155.65 and a 12 month high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.69.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,715 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

