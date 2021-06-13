M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $160.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.90. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.63.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

