Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 155,789 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 91.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 155,789 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2,270.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

NYSE:IBM opened at $151.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.37. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $135.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

