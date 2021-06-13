Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, a drop of 47.7% from the May 13th total of 440,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,305.0 days.

VTWRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vantage Towers in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. New Street Research downgraded shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

VTWRF stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. Vantage Towers has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $32.95.

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

