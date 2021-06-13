New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 91,590 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,590 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.36% of Boyd Gaming worth $23,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 253.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 30.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 30.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,785,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806 over the last three months. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BYD opened at $62.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $71.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.73.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.07.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

