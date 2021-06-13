Short Interest in Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Decreases By 50.0%

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VIVXF stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Avivagen has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.40.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Avivagen in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

