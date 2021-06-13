Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 7,417 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $10,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,298.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.28. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.84.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens dropped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

