Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Director Sells C$98,125.00 in Stock

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Director John David Wright sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total transaction of C$98,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,996,895 shares in the company, valued at C$7,845,125.15.

TSE:TXP opened at C$1.60 on Friday. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.82 and a 1 year high of C$3.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. The firm has a market cap of C$335.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.21.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.41 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.