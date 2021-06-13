IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Director Sells $110,780.00 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,015 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,890.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
IES stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.72. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.98 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.36.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $332.00 million during the quarter.
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
