IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Director Sells $110,780.00 in Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,015 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,890.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

IES stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.72. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.98 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Get IES alerts:

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $332.00 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of IES by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IES by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 131,312 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of IES by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of IES by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.