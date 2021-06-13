Mathew Walker Buys 1,725,310 Shares of Frugl Group Limited (ASX:FGL) Stock

Frugl Group Limited (ASX:FGL) insider Mathew Walker bought 1,725,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$89,716.12 ($64,082.94).
Mathew Walker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 31st, Mathew Walker purchased 525,000 shares of Frugl Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$29,400.00 ($21,000.00).
- On Friday, May 21st, Mathew Walker purchased 1,500,000 shares of Frugl Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$84,000.00 ($60,000.00).
Frugl Group Company Profile
