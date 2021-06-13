Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RPRX. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $44.90 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 16,568 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $779,027.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 43,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $2,034,698.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,898 shares of company stock worth $7,126,732 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

