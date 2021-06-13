Zacks: Brokerages Expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.48. Campbell Soup reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.11 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 646,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,508,000 after buying an additional 53,893 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,861,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after buying an additional 264,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 47.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

