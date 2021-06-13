Analysts Anticipate Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.07. Nokia reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nokia.

Get Nokia alerts:

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOK. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. SEB Equities upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nokia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,870,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,846,000 after buying an additional 8,462,537 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,393,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after buying an additional 4,149,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,878,000 after buying an additional 3,342,759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.43 on Thursday. Nokia has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.79.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nokia (NOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.