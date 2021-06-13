New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60,701 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $24,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 190.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 182.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $361,770.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $117.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.00. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $123.10. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

