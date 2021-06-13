5,687 Shares in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,687 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LivePerson by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,967,000 after purchasing an additional 584,693 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in LivePerson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,328,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,535,000 after purchasing an additional 74,933 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in LivePerson by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,720,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,089,000 after purchasing an additional 455,845 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in LivePerson by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,332,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,906,000 after purchasing an additional 547,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in LivePerson by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,307,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,381,000 after purchasing an additional 529,310 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LivePerson news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $111,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,974 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LPSN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

Shares of LPSN opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.10 and a beta of 1.13. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. Equities research analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

