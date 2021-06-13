Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 17.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.44. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $32.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.05.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

