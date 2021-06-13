Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,646 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IT opened at $232.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.59. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.36 and a fifty-two week high of $239.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.22, for a total value of $446,717.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,379.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,850 shares of company stock valued at $13,887,776. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

