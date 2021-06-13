Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $323,000 Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC stock opened at $73.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.58. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.45 and a twelve month high of $75.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.23.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

