Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Autohome by 87.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Autohome during the first quarter worth $326,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Autohome during the first quarter worth $205,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Autohome during the first quarter worth $156,156,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Autohome by 180.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 82,973 shares during the period. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATHM. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Benchmark cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CLSA cut shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $69.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.54. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.11 and a 52 week high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Autohome’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

