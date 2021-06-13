BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 5,757 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cactus were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cactus by 67.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,189,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,030,000 after purchasing an additional 879,560 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus in the fourth quarter worth about $22,202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cactus by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,483,000 after purchasing an additional 673,241 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cactus by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,311,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,475,000 after purchasing an additional 579,745 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cactus by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 480,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of WHD opened at $41.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.06 and a beta of 2.42.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

