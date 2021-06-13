The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AI. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $60.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.29. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $183.90.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 144,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $9,329,728.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,756,390 shares in the company, valued at $113,515,485.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $56,117,941.75. Insiders have sold 8,059,090 shares of company stock worth $571,837,251 over the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.22.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

