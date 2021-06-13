Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Zuora worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Zuora by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $73,736.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,940.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,168 shares of company stock worth $1,294,807 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZUO opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 2.16. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $17.95.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.00 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zuora has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

