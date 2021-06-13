Swiss National Bank Increases Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Delek US were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delek US from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors cut Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

NYSE DK opened at $23.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

