Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 6,778 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,778 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Ternium were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ternium by 70.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,486,000 after acquiring an additional 965,185 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ternium by 257.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 26,587 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ternium by 37.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 62,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ternium in the first quarter valued at $409,000. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.77. Ternium S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TX. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

