Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,328 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Air Lease by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Air Lease by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 223,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after buying an additional 46,537 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Air Lease by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after buying an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

AL stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.06. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $52.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

